UDOT to update Wasatch County Council on bypass plans

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews Wednesday's council meeting, including an update on the Utah Depatment of Transportation's environmental impact study of the bypass route through the North Fields and the Military Installation Development Authority's plans to build a new recrcreation area on land once used to store mine tailings. He also says the county and Heber City are wroking through plan to consolidate their respective justice courts into a single county-operated court and councilmembers will get a look at the tenative 2027 budget, with additional conversations planned throughout November. It includes some money for new jobs, including an investigator for the county attorney's office and a code enforcement officer.