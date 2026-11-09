Summit County sheriff to launch behviorial health unit

Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates and spokesperson Skylar Talbot talks about the department's 2025 successes and Bates' priorities for her next term in office. The department handled nearly 500 investigations cases in 2025, including closing the 1974 cold case murder of Melissa Ann Smith in Summit Park. Working with Salt Lake County, Utah County, and the Utah Crime Lab, advanced DNA techonology was used to tied the murder to serial killer Ted Bundy. Bates says the office is working on another 10 or so cases. She thanks voters for electing her to serve as sheriff for the next four years and say her priorities include

lsupported by a grant with a time constraint. Longer-term goals include improving efficiency and keeping pace with technology. She projects 600 cases in 2026 with roughly 14,000 annual calls. She notes a staff study indicates the need for about 8 additional investigators, which are being sought through the county's budget process. The positions include a canine sergeant, juvenile detective, adult detective, and school resource officer.