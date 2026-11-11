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Local News Hour

Heber Valley Chamber, Wasatch County Tourism and Economic Devlopment to split in 2027

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 11, 2026 at 10:56 AM MST
Jessica Turner, Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager
Heber Valley Chamber
Jessica Turner, Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager

Heber Valley Chamber Public relations manager Jessica Turner discusses the group's transition to an independent business-led organization in 2027. The chamber will separate from Wasatch County's Tourism and Economic Development office after being a joint operation for many years. Turner says the current Tourism and Economic Development office will focus exclusively on those sectors, retaining its existing eight-member staff. Its funding will continue to come from transient room taxes and grants. The Chamber will operate under an executive-level board and rely on funding from membership fees and events. Additionally, Turner highlights upcoming rebranding efforts, a destination development plan rollout, and increased advocacy for workforce housing. She also talked about upcoming seasonal community activities, including Veterans Day celebrations at the Air Force Museum and winter sports competitions at Soldier Hollow.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher