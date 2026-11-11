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Local News Hour

Summit Bike Share program touts successful 2026 season

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 11, 2026 at 11:02 AM MST
Summit Bike Share station at the Park City Library on Park Avenue.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Summit Bike Share station at the Park City Library on Park Avenue.

Summit County Transportation Planner Carl Miller and Active Transportation Planning Manager Senta Beyer recap this year's Summit Bike Share program. Miller and Beyer say 2026 was a success despite local construction challenges. Among the key achievements: a new access pass for income-qualified residents and a more flexible mobile app. For 2027, they say the program will transition to lighter "Urban One" bikes and implement "light stations" to increase community accessibility. The team is also prioritizing trail infrastructure improvements, such as the Millennium Trail and bus rapid transition-related connections. Residents are encouraged to participate in an end-of-year survey at SummitBikeShare.com by Nov. 15 to help shape future planning and service expansions.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher