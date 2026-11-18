Heber City Councilmember Sid Ostergaard recaps Tuesday’s meeting, including the approval of the master plan for Celebration Housing, a 148-unit affordable housing project. He says the council agreed to defer impact and inspections fees for the project. Also approved was the annexation of 117 acres for a potential wellness facility and residential development featuring community trails. Regarding a proposal at 500 North, Ostergaard said the council requested revisions to focus on "missing middle" cottage-style homes rather than high-density single-family units. He notes an upcoming public open house on Dec. 9 will allow residents to review and provide feedback on the city's first West Design project.