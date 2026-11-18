Park City Manager Adam Lenhard discusses the recent termination of the 5-acre Bonanza Park contract with Brinshore Development. He says the city will start over with a blank slate, prioritizing affordable housing while considering rising costs and new regional projects, including Hopa Holiday Village and Vail’s redevelopment plans. Future steps include a $7 million power line relocation and soil remediation. Lenhard says on Thursday the council will consider appointing Shirlene Quail as the new city recorder following Michelle Kellogg's departure. He also provides updates on improved parking technology in the China Bridge garage and new variable message signs for community gateways.