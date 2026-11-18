Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers discusses the most recent local wastewater trends. He says measles levels remain low, but genetic material for COVID-19 is increasing. October's flush index showed approximately 140,108 visitor nights, a 15% decrease from last year. Luers also reports a recent ammonia spike in the water it discharges was caused by an unidentified concentrated disinfectant being dumped into the system. That meant the plant was out of compliance with state rules because ammonia-removing bacterias were affected. He says the plant has recovered, but the district expects a notice of violation. Finally, Luers advises against flushing "flushable" wipes or pouring grease down drains to prevent infrastructure damage and backups.