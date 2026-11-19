Egyptian Theater Director Randy Barton joins the show to preview "Showtime on Main Street," celebrating the theater's 100th anniversary.

Barton says the three-day production will run from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21. It tells the story of Park City, going through its history and adding a touch of humor.

Barton added that attendees could also tour the inside of the theater between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday. And at the very end, Barton shares where he got the infamous camel he rode down Park City's Main Street on Miners' Day.