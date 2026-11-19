JanaLee Jacobsen and Graham Harter join the show to share details on the Park City Board of Realtors Philanthropic Foundation's 25th annual Turkey Drive.

Last year, the drive collected a total of 3,500 turkeys, which were distributed to food banks across Utah. This year, they say they hope to raise enough funds for 4,000 turkeys.

Jaobsen and Harter said the largest recipient of the turkeys is the Christian Center of Park City, which distributes donations to all of its locations in the Wasatch Back.

