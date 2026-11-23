Dan Howard from the Park City Chamber of Commerce talks about the nine-day Winter Festival scheduled for Jan. 21–29, 2027. The festival provides mid-week fun between Shawn White’s Snow League competition at Park City Mountain and the FIS World Cup at Deer Valley. The family-friendly activities include concerts, ski joring and more. Howard says the festival will help the area prepare for the logistics associated with the 2034 Winter Olympics. Additionally, he also reminds the community about the "Mountain Kind" card for purchasing holiday gifts from local businesses and invites the chamber’s "Mountain Kind Morning" coffee event Dec. 9 at locations in Park City and Coalville. The chamber is also hosting a free holiday party for the community at its Kimball Junction visitor center on Dec. 17.