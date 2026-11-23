Cartographer Rad Smith discusses his transition from digital illustration to hand-painting ski resort maps. Following the mentorship of renowned artist James Niehus, Smith creates detailed terrain maps using an opaque water soluble paint known as gouache on illustration boards. He describes a multi-step process that includes site visits, aerial photography, and meticulous pencil sketching to ensure accuracy. For Deer Valley's 2026-2027 season, he produced a new painting highlighting the East Village expansion and Hale Peak. Smith emphasizes that traditional artistry offers a timeless, organic quality that differentiates his work from repetitive digital formats, providing a unique aesthetic that resonates with skiing enthusiasts.