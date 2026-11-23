Ashlee Cawley of Republic Services discusses winter waste management strategies and seasonal challenges. She says winter weather can delay services and create safety hazards for both garbage trucks and residents. She also notes that increased holiday waste, like cardboard and gift wrapping, necessitates additional staffing and preparedness for snowy weather. To avoid service delays or frozen containers, residents should place bins out by 7:00 a.m., keep them accessible, and ensure lids close fully. Flattening cardboard is essential for maximizing space. For recycling, focus on the four main items: hard plastics, paper, cardboard, and metal cans; when in doubt, she says, throw it out to prevent contamination.