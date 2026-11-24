OpenSnow founder Evan Thayer talks about the 2026-2027 ski season and technological advancements in weather forecasting. He says he’s “bullish” about El Nino's potential to increase precipitation in Utah’s Wasatch Range. He also introduces Peaks 2.0, a machine learning model that improves accuracy by learning from every storm to correct biases in low-resolution weather models. The program is currently focused on the continental United States, but he says OpenSnow plans to expand globally. Future features include mapping slope, angle, and aspect to better forecast snow conditions. Additionally, a new powder finder tool helps users visualize snow forecasts, and enhanced 3D webcam maps with time-lapse capabilities provide real-time visualization of seasonal trends.