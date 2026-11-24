Wyatt Woolley from the Utah Department of Transportation provides the latest on Utah's winter traction laws and ongoing construction. He says traction laws vary by road class. The Cottonwood Canyons are considered Class 3 and have the strictest requirements, including specific tire tread depths. Parley’s Canyon is a Class 2 and can also require traction devices. Woolley says those requirements depend on drive type: all-wheel drive vehicles need M+S or 3PMS tires, while two-wheel drive vehicles require 3PMS tires. Heavy vehicles must use chains or cables. UDOT has an online quiz to help drivers prepare. Additionally, Woolley discusses U.S. Highway 189 construction near Deer Creek, noting that daytime blasting closures are necessary for safety. The project remains on track for completion by 2028.