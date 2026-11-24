Julie Givens, Annette Edwards, and Kurt Claudefelter from Wasatch Back Devastation Relief, discuss the nonprofit’s plan to shift its focus to address food insecurity in Heber City and Midway. The group was first organized to help locals with disaster relief, but they say recent food bank closures highlight the need to provide access to food. WBDR is now transitioning toward long-term food security through the establishment of a new food bank and pantry. Plans include a warehouse in Heber and a potential second location in Midway. A key focus will be on providing nutritious, fresh food via "grocery rescue" programs and sourcing refrigeration to support meat and produce distribution. The community can support the organization by following WBDR’s Facebook page for updates and donation needs.

Wasatch Back Devastation Relief Wasatch Back Devastation Relief - Turkey Box