Lung cancer survivor and Parkite Bill Johnson talks about the critical importance of radon testing to prevent lung cancer, which is the second leading cause of the disease. Radon is an odorless gas released from soil uranium deposits that can enter homes through foundation issues. Johnson emphasizes that levels fluctuate with weather and recommends consistent monitoring or annual testing. He highlighted UtahRadon.org as a resource for free testing kits. With high radon levels reported in Summit and Wasatch Counties, Johnson advocates for increased public awareness and legislative efforts to mandate radon mitigation during new home construction to ensure long-term safety.