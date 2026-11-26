Park City High School National Honor Society members - Catherine Snavely, Madden Silva and Izzy Crandall – discuss their annual holiday food drive to support the Christian Center of Park City. Following last year's success of collecting 35,000 pounds of food, the students aim to surpass that total this year. Volunteers will solicit non-perishable donations, including canned goods and hygiene products, at local grocery stores over the next two weeks. On December 18th, NHS members will transport sorted items to various local food pantries and warehouses for distribution. Additionally, the group highlighted an upcoming Memorial Day 5K fundraiser dedicated to honoring local community members.

