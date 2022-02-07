Antoinette Siu, Media and Tech Reporter for The Wrap, recently wrote “in the last few months, tech players from Facebook parent Meta to Microsoft have all talked up this virtual world and its potential for their businesses, from commerce to entertainment. Mentions of “metaverse” increased by more than 135% in Q4 2021 earnings calls as Facebook rebranded to Meta last October, according to analytics company GlobalData.”

Even though the Metaverse has entered our vocabulary, many of us are still left with the question, What exactly is the Metaverse? Antoinette Siu joins us this morning to help us understand this new universe.