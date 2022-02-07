© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

What exactly is the metaverse?

Published February 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM MST
Antoinette Siu.png

Antionette Siu, Media and Tech reporter from The Wrap, answers the question – What exactly is the metaverse?

Antoinette Siu, Media and Tech Reporter for The Wrap, recently wrote “in the last few months, tech players from Facebook parent Meta to Microsoft have all talked up this virtual world and its potential for their businesses, from commerce to entertainment. Mentions of “metaverse” increased by more than 135% in Q4 2021 earnings calls as Facebook rebranded to Meta last October, according to analytics company GlobalData.”

Even though the Metaverse has entered our vocabulary, many of us are still left with the question, What exactly is the Metaverse? Antoinette Siu joins us this morning to help us understand this new universe.

Mountain Money Metaverse
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells