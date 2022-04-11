© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Why Getting Rid of Sexism in the Workplace is so Challenging... Especially in Utah

Published April 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM MDT
Dr. Susan Madsen, USU Professor and Director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project shares why getting rid of sexism in the workplace is so challenging.

Dr. Susan Madsen, USU Professor and founder of the Utah Women & Leadership Project recently wrote an article in Forbes titled Why Getting Rid of Sexism In the Workplace Is So Challenging.

Dr. Madsen is considered one of the top global thought leaders on the topic of women and leadership and is the Inaugural Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University.

