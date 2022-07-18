© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Business Summit

Published July 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT
Goldman Sachs.jpeg
Purple Moss Photography
/

Jason Fowler, president of Air & Sea International, talks about Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Business Summit taking place this coming week in Washington DC.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit – the largest-ever gathering of small business owners in U.S. history takes place this week in Washington DC. Thousands of small business owners and alumni of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses education program, top entrepreneurs, members of congress, and administration officials will come together to define the future of America’s small business agenda. Nearly 70 small business owners from Utah will travel to Washington to take part in the Summit and meet with their elected officials, including Representative Curtis and Representative Stewart.

