Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Business Summit

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit – the largest-ever gathering of small business owners in U.S. history takes place this week in Washington DC. Thousands of small business owners and alumni of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses education program, top entrepreneurs, members of congress, and administration officials will come together to define the future of America’s small business agenda. Nearly 70 small business owners from Utah will travel to Washington to take part in the Summit and meet with their elected officials, including Representative Curtis and Representative Stewart.