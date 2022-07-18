© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

ReCulturing

Published July 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT
Mountain Money spends time with Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer of Udemy and author of ReCulturing: Design Your Company Culture to Connect with Strategy and Purpose for Lasting Success.

The return to office is in full swing, and company culture is on every leader’s mind as they roll out new onsite amenities, wellness programs, and even Lizzo concerts to get people excited about being back at the office. But the focus on great perks is just one example of a misguided yet common approach to culture. For years, too many leaders have approached culture in a fragmented way, focusing on perks and nebulous values without integrating them into the organizational system. In ReCulturing: Design Your Company Culture to Connect with Strategy and Purpose for Lasting Succes, Melissa Daimler argues that it’s crucial to take a systems approach to culture and offers a seven-step process for redesigning a company’s culture as both work and the world evolve.

Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
