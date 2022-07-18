The return to office is in full swing, and company culture is on every leader’s mind as they roll out new onsite amenities, wellness programs, and even Lizzo concerts to get people excited about being back at the office. But the focus on great perks is just one example of a misguided yet common approach to culture. For years, too many leaders have approached culture in a fragmented way, focusing on perks and nebulous values without integrating them into the organizational system. In ReCulturing: Design Your Company Culture to Connect with Strategy and Purpose for Lasting Succes, Melissa Daimler argues that it’s crucial to take a systems approach to culture and offers a seven-step process for redesigning a company’s culture as both work and the world evolve.