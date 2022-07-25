© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Real Estate Outlook in Utah

Published July 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM MDT
Paul Benson.jpg

Engel & Völkers’ Paul Benson shares his real estate knowledge and experience in the region as real estate demand grows throughout the state.  

Home to world-class ski resorts, national parks, large acreage and endless opportunity for year-round outdoor recreation, consumers are continually drawn to the variety and quality of life offered in Utah. Paul Benson, one of Utah's leading real estate professionals, announced the opening of three new Engel & Völkers shop locations in the state, in addition to the more than 30 Engel & Volkers for which he is the licensed partner.

Tags

Mountain Money Engel & Völkers Real EstatePaul Benson
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman