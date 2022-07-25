Real Estate Outlook in Utah
Engel & Völkers’ Paul Benson shares his real estate knowledge and experience in the region as real estate demand grows throughout the state.
Home to world-class ski resorts, national parks, large acreage and endless opportunity for year-round outdoor recreation, consumers are continually drawn to the variety and quality of life offered in Utah. Paul Benson, one of Utah's leading real estate professionals, announced the opening of three new Engel & Völkers shop locations in the state, in addition to the more than 30 Engel & Volkers for which he is the licensed partner.