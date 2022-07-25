This week on Mountain Money, Joe Zammit-Lucia, the author of The New Political Capitalism, discusses how businesses that develop effective political antennae can enhance their performance in the emerging age of Political Capitalism.Engel & Völkers’ Paul Benson shares his real estate knowledge and experience in the region as real estate demand grows throughout the state.Mountain Money will end the hour with SoFi CFP Brian Walsh , who will provide tips for parents and students looking to pay for college.

Listen • 50:14