The latest developments between Disney and the Florida Legislature

Last year Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made national headlines when he announced that, in response to Disney’s position on what has come to be known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, the Florida Legislature would be passing legislation that would end the Reedy Creek Special Services District. This was an unusual entity controlled by Disney that functions like a county government.

After concerns were raised that dissolving the district could shift debt obligations to local taxpayers, the legislation was changed to become an overhaul of the district. It would be renamed and all of the board members would now be named by the governor.

But at the first meeting of the new board, the new members were in for a bit of a surprise.

Jaye Calhoun of the Kean Miller law firm explains what happened and how this particular mousetrap may not have worked.