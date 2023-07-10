© 2023 KPCW

New Mayflower community focuses on longevity and wellness

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM MDT
Mountain Money talks with Chad Magleby about the partnership between Velvaere and Fountain Life at Mayflower Resort.

As a community dedicated to wellness, Velvaere — a new residential community in Park City, UT, has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company dedicated to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive.

Through this partnership Velvaere residents will have access to early health screenings and precision diagnostics as well as AI integrated into each of the 115 residences. Joining us to talk about this development, set to debut in the winter 2025/26 season, is Chad Magleby.

www.velvaereparkcity.com

