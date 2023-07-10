New Mayflower community focuses on longevity and wellness

As a community dedicated to wellness, Velvaere — a new residential community in Park City, UT, has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company dedicated to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive.

Through this partnership Velvaere residents will have access to early health screenings and precision diagnostics as well as AI integrated into each of the 115 residences. Joining us to talk about this development, set to debut in the winter 2025/26 season, is Chad Magleby.

www.velvaereparkcity.com