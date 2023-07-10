© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Stories of remarkable women in journalism featured in new book

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT
Jennifer Heffner
/

Mountain Money talks with author Brooke Kroeger about her book Undaunted: How Women Changed American Journalism.

Like much of the power structure in society, newsrooms in America have long been largely the province of white men. But there has also long been a counter-narrative of women who had to overcome all types of obstacles to make enormous contributions to American journalism.

Author Brooke Kroeger has taken deep dive into the history of the role of women in journalism in her new book "Undaunted: How Women Changed American Journalism." We are lucky to have her with us this morning. Welcome to Mountain Money.

https://brookekroeger.com

