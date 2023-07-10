Stories of remarkable women in journalism featured in new book

Like much of the power structure in society, newsrooms in America have long been largely the province of white men. But there has also long been a counter-narrative of women who had to overcome all types of obstacles to make enormous contributions to American journalism.

Author Brooke Kroeger has taken deep dive into the history of the role of women in journalism in her new book "Undaunted: How Women Changed American Journalism." We are lucky to have her with us this morning. Welcome to Mountain Money.

https://brookekroeger.com