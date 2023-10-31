© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Behind the scenes of Live PC Give PC

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug WellsRoger Goldman
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM MDT

Every November, Live PC Give PC brings Park City and Summit County together for 24 hours of extreme generosity. This giving day has raised millions of dollars for local nonprofits over the past 13 years. Whether you live, work, stay, or play here, you benefit from our nonprofits. Show your love for our community on Nov. 3.

Alexis Brown, VP of philanthropy with Park City Community Foundation and Danielle Wright, managing director, head of Utah and Idaho at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, talk more about this day of charitable giving.

