Mountain Money

Most thorough authoritative history of Marvel Studios

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug Wells, Roger Goldman
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST
MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios
Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, Gavin Edwards
MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios 

By April 2023, Marvel Studios had made 31 feature films with a worldwide gross of over $28 billion. Considered as a whole, that output was easily the most successful film series of all time.

In "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards seek to cover the MCU while telling missing stories as part of the most thorough authoritative history of marvel studios to date.

Joanna Robinson, one of the authors, shares what she and her coauthors uncovered.

Mountain Money
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
