By April 2023, Marvel Studios had made 31 feature films with a worldwide gross of over $28 billion. Considered as a whole, that output was easily the most successful film series of all time.

In "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards seek to cover the MCU while telling missing stories as part of the most thorough authoritative history of marvel studios to date.

Joanna Robinson, one of the authors, shares what she and her coauthors uncovered.