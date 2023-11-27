© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Will supply meet demand this holiday shopping season?

Published November 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST
Over the course of this year, several analysts have reported that online retailers are coming down off of their peak sales seen during the pandemic. So, what does this mean to the supply chain, and shopping habits going into the busy 2023 holiday shopping season?

Chris Tang, a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, joins us this morning to give us an overview of current supply chain issues and how they may be impacting your holiday shopping this year.

