Park City's Newest Real Estate Brokerage Shares Their Core Beliefs

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug WellsRoger Goldman
Published December 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST

Worldwide luxury real estate network Christie’s International Real Estate has partnered with some of Park City’s most established agents to open Christie’s International Real Estate Park City. The new office will be owned and managed by Sam Cubis, Ben Fisher, Molly Crosswhite and Rachel Retzer, formerly of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, Matt Magnotta, formerly of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Utah Properties, and award-winning real estate developer and mortgage banker Ace Allak.

Joining us this morning to talk about Christies coming to town is Ace Allak.

Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
