Murder and Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Ring in 'Among the Bros'

For many of us the image of college Greek life is frozen in the sepia tones of the relatively innocent misbehavior captured in the classic film Animal House. But the dark side of fraternity life in the 21st century is far more concerning.

Notwithstanding the fact that virtually all national Greek organizations have banned hazing, there are repeated stories of injury of death or death on college campuses associated with Greek life. And then there is the even darker story of a massive drug ring centered on Greek life at the College of Charleston and other southern university. That story is told by author Max Marshall in his new book "Among the Bros."