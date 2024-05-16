Park City High School displays dangers of drunk driving ahead of graduation

Park City High School will lay the scene Thursday morning for a dramatization showing the realities of a fatal accident when a student drives drunk after a party.

Principal Roger Arbabi said the portrayal is meant to “convey the harsh realities and devastating consequences that can result from irresponsible decisions.”

After the accident simulation at 9 a.m., first responders and police officers will share their first-hand accounts of similar accidents to emphasize the impacts of drunk driving. Arbabi said it’s the community’s responsibility to ensure “students understand the gravity of their actions and make informed decisions, especially as they prepare to embark on new chapters in their lives.”

Arbabi urges all seniors to attend the event and encourages an open dialogue between parents and children so they know the risks associated with alcohol and drunk driving.