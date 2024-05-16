© 2024 KPCW

UDOT to build 60 miles of paved trails for Utah Trail Network

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:17 PM MDT
Rail Trail going toward Park City. Some of the funding from UDOT will go toward a study on improvements for the Rail Trail near state Route 248 to Promontory Ranch Road and to the Phoston Spur Trail, which links the Rail Trail to Heber.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Some of the first-round funding will go toward a study on improvements for the Rail Trail near state Route 248 to Promontory Ranch Road and to the Phoston Spur Trail, which links the Rail Trail to Heber.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced a $95 million inaugural round of funding for the Utah Trail Network May 16, a plan that will connect the state through a network of paved trails.

The Utah Transportation Commission approved the funds to plan and build 19 new paved trails and complete existing trail gaps across the state.

For this first round of funding, 13 trails are ready for construction including one project in Wasatch County.

UDOT plans to build about 2 miles of paved trail from the Train Depot in Heber to 1200 South, and from state Route 113 to the Deer Creek Trail at Soldier Hollow.

The proposed trail will cost $8 million and follow the existing Heber Valley Railroad Line.

UDOT approved feasibility studies for five future projects including two in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Crews will conduct a $600,000 study on improvements for the Rail Trail near state Route 248 to Promontory Ranch Road and to the Phoston Spur Trail, which links the Rail Trail to Heber.

The second study will look at a potential 6.7 mile trail from Soldier Hollow to the Provo River Parkway Trail. That study is $300,000.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
