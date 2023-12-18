How much should Google and Meta pay US news publishers?

The question of how to value content produced by news outlets and disseminated on social media and on search platforms has come to the fore as governments around the world press Google and Meta to pay for the news they disseminate.

A new paper presents findings of an economic analysis of the value of news for US media, together with our estimate for what a fair payment from Google and Facebook to news outlets should be for the news content distributed on these two platforms.

Anya Schiffrin is the director of the Technology, Media, and Communications at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and Haaris Mateen is Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Houston C.T. Bauer College of Business published a working paper that estimates the amount of money that Meta and Google should pay US news publishers for the value of the journalism and information they produce.