Mountain Money

Learn to Solve The Real Problem

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman, Doug Wells
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:28 PM MST

With all the information that we have at our fingertips, people still misdiagnose illnesses, create educational programs that don’t help students, sink millions into business plans that never get off the ground, and overlook simple details that cost time, energy and lives. “We have been taught to find answers to problems, not to question the problem itself,” says author and innovation consultant Roger Firestien.

Firestien's new book, "Solve the Real Problem," is designed to help illuminate the problem-solving mindset people are currently using, to introduce other approaches that might be helpful, and to offer strategies for consciously changing the way they think about problems. This allows readers to choose the approach or approaches that best suit the current challenge.

Mountain Money
