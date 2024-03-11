© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

'Disillusioned: Five Families and the Unraveling of America's Suburbs'

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published March 11, 2024 at 3:20 PM MDT
Houses in Canada in a residential district as seen from a helicopter.
sleg21 - stock.adobe.com
/
503863958
Houses in Canada in a residential district as seen from a helicopter.

Since the end of World War II, life in the American suburbs has largely been seen as the embodiment of the American Dream. There were promises of green lawns, low crime and great public schools. But the reality today is that the once predominantly white suburbs are becoming increasingly multiracial. And many of those suburbs, particularly those closest to major cities, are facing a major financial crisis.

In his new book “Disillusioned,” author Benjamin Herold examines how five different American suburbs are facing these challenges during against the backdrop of COVID, Black Lives Matter and the contentious political environment in America today.

Mountain Money
