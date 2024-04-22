© 2024 KPCW

University of Utah's Role Tracking National Drug Shortages

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published April 22, 2024 at 1:31 PM MDT

A total of 323 drugs were in shortage in the first quarter of this year according to data published this month by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and the University of Utah Drug Information Service. That’s the most medicines since the groups began tracking shortages in 2001.

For over two decades, the University of Utah’s Drug Information Service (DIS) has been methodically investigating and logging prescription drug shortages, providing a nationwide database that has become indispensable for hospitals, think tanks, and lawmakers.

Erin Fox, Erin leads the University of Utah Drug Information Service which provides content for the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). Erin R. Fox, PharmD, is a board-certified pharmacist and senior pharmacy director at University of Utah Health and Professor, at the University of Utah College of Pharmacy. Erin joins us with an update on the latest drug shortage data.

