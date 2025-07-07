© 2025 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Don't just brush your teeth, brush up on scaling your business

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published July 7, 2025 at 6:27 PM MDT
A photo of Roger Grindlesperger and Mark Espinoza
Grind Goods LLC & Walmart
Roger Grindlesperger and Mark Espinoza

Senior Director of Public Affairs at Walmart, Mark Espinoza and Grind Goods CEO Roger Gindlesperger Jr. join Kevin and Roger to discuss Walmart's Open Call.

Open Call is for entrepreneurs to launch their products and get space on Walmart shelves. Grind Goods launched their toothpaste in this manner and won the "Golden Ticket" in 2022 and got space at over 300 Walmart stores. They're now in over 650 Walmarts.

https://corporate.walmart.com/suppliers/investing-in-american-jobs/events/annual-open-call

www.grindgoods.com

Mountain Money
