How arson, insurance and inequality shaped today's urban landscape
In "Born in Flames," Bench Ansfield reveals how during the 1970s a devastating wave of arson swept through poor, predominantly Black and Brown neighborhoods — not as spontaneous decay or rebellion, but as a calculated business strategy by property owners seeking insurance payoffs.
This financialized destruction was intertwined with discriminatory insurance policies, negligent regulation and the withdrawal of public investment — leaving lasting scars on housing, inequality and urban life.