© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

How arson, insurance and inequality shaped today's urban landscape

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published September 15, 2025 at 2:17 PM MDT
Photo of Bench Ansfield
Nataliya Braginsky
/
W.W. Norton

In "Born in Flames," Bench Ansfield reveals how during the 1970s a devastating wave of arson swept through poor, predominantly Black and Brown neighborhoods — not as spontaneous decay or rebellion, but as a calculated business strategy by property owners seeking insurance payoffs.

This financialized destruction was intertwined with discriminatory insurance policies, negligent regulation and the withdrawal of public investment — leaving lasting scars on housing, inequality and urban life.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy