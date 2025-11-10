A truly local and personal dog sledding experience

Dana and Fernando Ramirez, owners of Luna Lobos Dog Sledding, and their kids Hazelle and Ariana are the guests of this episode of Mountain Money . Rancho Luna Los Lobos is a family-run, year-round operation that offers visitors more than just a dog sled tour. When you visit Luna Lobos, you’re stepping into the Ramirez's’ home, meeting their children and the incredible pack of sled dogs they’ve raised and trained right here in Park City.

Fernando is a world-ranked musher, has competed internationally — placing among the top racers in events from the International Pedigree Stage Stop Race to the World Championships in Canada. He and Dana focus on raising their family and their pack side by side. Each dog is known and loved, and every tour helps sustain the kennel and ranch they call home.

Luna Lobos embodies the spirit of local entrepreneurship — authentic, hands-on and full of heart.