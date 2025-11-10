© 2025 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Inside Deer Valley’s lodging legacy

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:36 PM MST
Homeowner Acquisition Manager at Deer Valley Jenna Summers
Photo courtesy of Deer Valley Resort
Homeowner Acquisition Manager at Deer Valley Jenna Summers

Deer Valley’s excellence extends far beyond the slopes. Jenna Summers, homeowner acquisition manager for Deer Valley, explores the resort’s dynamic lodging program.

Now entering its 16th year, the operation has grown into a cornerstone of Deer Valley’s year-round guest experience, blending hospitality, property management and luxury living. Jenna discusses how her team curates exceptional stays for guests while supporting homeowners with world-class service.

Listeners will gain a new appreciation for the unseen side of resort management that keeps Deer Valley running as smoothly off the mountain as it does on the mountain.

https://www.deervalley.com/park-city-property-management/home
https://www.deervalley.com/plan-your-trip/hotels-lodging
https://www.instagram.com/deervalleyresort/

Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Kevin Kennedy
