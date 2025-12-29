Mountain Money | December 29, 2025
- Patrick McGee, author of “Apple in China,” examines the extraordinary story of how so much of Apple’s technology came to be manufactured in China —and the profound implications for both China and the company. (00:32)
- "Born in Flames: The Business of Arson and the Remaking of the American City" by Bench Ansfield is a historical exposé that investigates a wave of landlord-arson in U.S. cities during the 1970s, especially in neighborhoods of color, revealing how many fires were intentionally set for insurance profits rather than being blamed on residents. (25:57)