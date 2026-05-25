Mountain Money | May 25, 2026 By Roger Goldman, Kevin Kennedy Published May 25, 2026 at 12:21 PM MDT Listen • 52:34 Author Matt Algeo tells the fascinating story of Alfred Beach, a man with an incredible vision who successfully built a pneumatic subway underneath Broadway in the mid 19th century. (00:55)Then, author Gabriel Sherman discusses his new book "Bonfire of the Murdochs. It's the real life story of the family drama over who would succeed founder Rupert Murdoch to control his vast media empire. (28:24)