Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

New York's secret subway and the origins of mass transit

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published October 13, 2025 at 12:47 PM MDT
Matthew Algeo
Author Matt Algeo tells the fascinating story of Alfred Beach, a man with an incredible vision, in his new book "The Secret Subway."

Beach successfully built a pneumatic subway underneath Broadway in the mid 19th century. He managed to a build train that actually carried passengers some 300 feet below Broadway, overcoming fierce opposition from the powerful Boss Tweed. Sadly his vision for a complete underground system never came to fruition.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
