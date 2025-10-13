New York's secret subway and the origins of mass transit

Author Matt Algeo tells the fascinating story of Alfred Beach, a man with an incredible vision, in his new book "The Secret Subway."

Beach successfully built a pneumatic subway underneath Broadway in the mid 19th century. He managed to a build train that actually carried passengers some 300 feet below Broadway, overcoming fierce opposition from the powerful Boss Tweed. Sadly his vision for a complete underground system never came to fruition.

