Mountain Money | July 6, 2026
- Legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg discusses his journey from addiction to 16 years of sobriety, the lessons behind his new book "The Comeback," and how college NIL and sports gambling are reshaping the business of sports. (00:57)
- Then, Bill Baker, former Associate Director of the Division of Enforcement at the Securities and Exchange Commission, talks about recent news reports of a possible proxy fight at the Vail Resort Corporation, owner of Park City Mountain Resorts. (29:38)