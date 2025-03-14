© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire

Grooming the steeps: My wild ride in Park City Mountain's winchcat

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published March 14, 2025 at 3:08 PM MDT
Rick Silver poses in front of a winchcat at Park City Mountain
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
Rick Silver poses in front of a winchcat at Park City Mountain

Ever wonder who’s responsible for the smooth, pristine slopes you carve through in the morning? Meet Park City Mountain’s snowcat groomers – the unsung heroes who work all night long, turning chaos into corduroy while the rest of us are snuggled up in bed.

KPCW's Amber Johnson got the ultimate backstage pass, hopping aboard a winchcat: the powerhouse grooming machine that uses a cable to conquer the steepest terrain. Dive into her unforgettable experience and discover the cool (and wild) process behind making mountain magic.

Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
