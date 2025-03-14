Grooming the steeps: My wild ride in Park City Mountain's winchcat

Ever wonder who’s responsible for the smooth, pristine slopes you carve through in the morning? Meet Park City Mountain’s snowcat groomers – the unsung heroes who work all night long, turning chaos into corduroy while the rest of us are snuggled up in bed.

KPCW's Amber Johnson got the ultimate backstage pass, hopping aboard a winchcat: the powerhouse grooming machine that uses a cable to conquer the steepest terrain. Dive into her unforgettable experience and discover the cool (and wild) process behind making mountain magic.