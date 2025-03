Andrea Buchanan / KPCW Andrea Buchanan goes behind the scenes with groomers at Woodward Park City

Benny McGinnis helped build the terrain park at Woodward Park City. His knowledge of the craft is extensive and he truly loves his job. Ride with Benny as he prepares Woodward's Big Air jump for the athletes and explains how his snowcat called War Pig works and why he traded in wildland firefighting for snow groomer. Ski resorts can't live without them.