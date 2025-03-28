© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Namaskate: A rollerskate and yoga community sprinkled in pixie dust

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:49 PM MDT
Most of us have dabbled in a fitness class or two, but in Heber, there’s one that rolls to its own beat (literally). Picture this: you’re lacing up your roller skates and cruising to funky tunes, while mixing in yoga-inspired strength training and total-body relaxation. Amber’s got the inside track on Namaskate, the one-of-a-kind rollerfitness class that’ll leave you feeling energized, centered and maybe just a little wobbly... in the most fun way possible.

Rollerfitness class at the Wasatch County Recreation Center

