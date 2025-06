Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and bassist Jackson Waldhoff reflect on their musical journey, including Jake’s viral breakthrough with “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and the life-changing moment he met his childhood hero, ukulele master Ohta-san. They perform two live songs in studio: “Kula Blues” from Jake’s new record, and “Kawika,” a tribute to King David Kalākaua and the legacy of Hawaiian music.