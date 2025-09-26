© 2025 KPCW

Flight above all things: Two Park City paragliders share their adventures

By Andrea Buchanan
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:31 PM MDT
High above the clouds, where time stands still and birds take flight, you might find National Champion, Mitch Riley, flying his paraglider thousands of feet over the mountains of Park City.  

Riley is a professional pilot of private jets, but in truth, his piloting of the paraglider is the kind of flying he dreams of — flying with the birds, alone with his thoughts, and being present for every moment.

Riley's friend and mentee, Kevin Lontz, fell in love with the sport six years ago. He also flies high above the mountains and his enthusiasm and love for paragliding is contagious as he shares the moments that make it special and the freedom that comes with taking flight.

